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  • Do I need a character certificate? Sonam Wangchuk Slams critics on deal allegation after calling off 26-day hunger strike

‘Do I need a character certificate?’ Sonam Wangchuk Slams critics on ‘deal’ allegation after calling off 26-day hunger strike

In the video, Wangchuk questioned why his decision to end the fast had triggered speculation about political pressure or a secret deal.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 25, 2026, 7:16 AM IST
'Do I need a character certificate?' Sonam Wangchuk Slams critics on 'deal' allegation after calling off 26-day hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has responded to criticism over his decision to end the 26-day hunger strike he held in support of students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak. In a video message posted on X on Friday, Wangchuk rejected claims that he had reached any agreement with the government. He said he should not have to prove that his protest was genuine.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “AFTER 26 DAYS OF HUNGER DO I NEED TO PROVE MY SINCERITY!!!” He also asked people to watch the full 22-minute video on his YouTube channel for more context.

Read more: No cases, parliament debate, compensation: 5 Key govt promises that convinced Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast

In the video, Wangchuk questioned why his decision to end the fast had triggered speculation about political pressure or a secret deal.

“Do I need a character certificate to prove that my hunger strike was genuine? Ever since I ended the fast, people have been asking who influenced my decision, why I ended it through certain ministers and not others, and what deal was made. Do I really have to answer all these questions?” he said.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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