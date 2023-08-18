Home

‘Do Not Reflect Views Of Govt’: PM Panel Distances From Bibek Debroy’s Article For New Constitution

In his column for a newspaper, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy had written, "There's a case for 'we the people' to embrace a new Constitution".

Bibek Debroy clarified that his views on a new Constitution in his column that was published on the 77th Independence Day were 'personal'. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) distanced itself from an opinion article written by its chairman Bibek Debroy calling for a ‘new Constitution’. In a statement, the panel said Bibeb Debroy’s “personal” article “does not reflect” the views of the EAC-PM nor the government.

“The recent article by Dr @bibekdebroy was in his personal capacity. In no way do they reflect the views of EAC-PM or the Government of India,” the EAC-PM posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The recent article by Dr @bibekdebroy was in his personal capacity. In no way do they reflect the views of EAC-PM or the Government of India. — EAC-PM (@EACtoPM) August 17, 2023

In his column for a newspaper, EAC-PM chairman Bibek Debroy had written, “There’s a case for ‘we the people’ to embrace a new Constitution”.

Bibek Debroy on Thursday clarified that his views on a new Constitution in his column that was published on the 77th Independence Day were ‘personal’. Bibek Debroy further said that whenever someone writes a column it reflects the author’s personal views and not the views of the organisation he is associated with.

“The first thing is that whenever one writes a column, every column always carries the caveat that this column reflects the author’s personal views. It does not reflect the views of the organization, that the individual is associated with. This is the standard practice for all columns and all columns that I write, carry this caveat,” Bibek Debroy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bibek Debroy shared that it is unfortunate that people have ascribed his personal views to that of the EAC-PM. “Unfortunately, in this particular case, one has ascribed these views to the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Whenever the economic advisory council to the prime minister comes out with views in the public domain, it puts them on the EAC PM website and tweets them from the handle. In this particular case, nothing of this sort had happened,” Debroy said.

The EAC-PM Chairman shared that this is not the first time that he has written about this issue and spoke his mind that the country may take a relook into the Constitution. “This is not the first time that I’ve written on such an issue. I’ve written on such an issue in the past as well, articulating similar kinds of views. I’ve spoken on the same kind of issue. And the issue is very simple. I happen to think that we should take a relook at the Constitution,” Debroy said.

Bibek Debroy also stated that he does not consider his views to be controversial because he said, every country takes a relook at its Constitution once in a while. “I do not think this is controversial. Because every once in a while every country in the world takes a look at the constitution. We have also done it through amendments, there was a commission set up to look at the working of the Indian constitution,” Debroy said.

The EAC-PM Chairman also added that BR Ambedkar had also voiced such an opinion earlier. “In fact, Dr Ambedkar was also very clear in various statements made before the constituent assembly and in Rajya Sabha on 2nd September 1953 that one should take a look at the Constitution,” Bibek Debroy said.

Reiterating that he does not suggest dumping the Constitution altogether and that it is neither the view of the EAC-PM nor the government, Bibek Debroy said that it is a matter of “intellectual debate”. “Now this is a matter of intellectual debate. I have not said as some people have tended to suggest that one should junk the Constitution. And certainly, it is not the case that these are the views of either the Economic Advisory Council or the government,” Debroy said.

