‘Do Not Sensationalise Ongoing Rescue Operations At Uttarakhand Tunnel Site’, Central Govt To TV Channels

The Government is maintaining constant communication and making all efforts to keep up the morale of the workers trapped in the 2 km-built tunnel portion.

Rescue and relief operations underway after a portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed, in Uttarkashi district. (PTI Photo)

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory to television channels to refrain from sensationalizing the ongoing rescue operation underway at Silkyara, Uttarakhand, and from undertaking any live posts/videos from the close proximity of the tunnel site where the rescue operations are underway, and ensure that the human life-saving activity by the various agencies is in no way disrupted or disturbed by the very presence of cameramen, reporters or equipment near or around the operations site.

Trending Now

The Government is maintaining constant communication and making all efforts to keep up the morale of the workers trapped in the 2 km-built tunnel portion. Various Government agencies are working tirelessly for the safe evacuation of 41 workers. The operation underway around the tunnel is of an extremely sensitive nature involving saving so many lives. Telecast of video footage and other pictures relating to the operations by the TV channels especially by placing cameras and other equipment in close proximity to the rescue operations site have the potential to adversely affect the ongoing operations.

You may like to read

The Ministry has advised the TV channels to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter, especially in putting out headlines, videos & images, and take due care of the sensitive nature of the operation, the psychological status of the family members, and as well as the viewers in general.

Forty-one workers are trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district after a part of its structure collapsed late evening on Saturday, 11 November. Ten days later, concerns and actions for the overall safety and successful rescue of the 41 workers are getting more momentum.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday assured that “whatever is required to save the 41 trapped workers will be done and keeping the morale of workers and their family members high should be everyone’s collective responsibility.” Gadkari was at the site reviewing the rescue operations at the partially collapsed Silkyara tunnel. He was accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who said the rescue operation is challenging as the soil strata in the Himalayan region is not uniform.

The detailed advisory is available at the link below:

https://new.broadcastseva.gov.in/digigov-portal-web-app/Upload?flag=iframeAttachView&attachId=140715089&whatsnew=true

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.