New Delhi: The AAP government has received several suggestions asking it to resume Delhi's metro service, which is the heart of Delhi's public transport. The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation, meanwhile, is working on protocols for social distancing and other safety norms.

The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Once the services resume, metro railway stations will present an altogether different image — far from how bustling it used to be. Not only inside the station and at the platforms, but social distancing will also be maintained inside the trains strictly. So, no more asking co-passengers to move and squeeze one's body in the ledge. There will be 'Do not sit here' stickers pasted on the back of the seats so that social distancing is maintained.

“The exercise will be extremely exhaustive as it involves cleaning and maintenance of 264 stations, over 2,200 coaches and over 1,100 escalators and 1,000 lifts etc,” it said.

Apart from this, protocol for social distancing is being worked upon for passengers once they start using trains and other metro premises again. However, the date of opening of the Delhi Metro has still not been finalised and will be notified to the public in due course of time, the statement said.

All systems of the metro, including signalling, electrical, rolling stock and tracks, will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for our commuters, it said.

Delhi Metro authorities have already trained their housekeeping and other staff to adhere to enhanced safety norms to make them ready to do their jobs whenever the services are ordered to be resumed, officials said on Tuesday.

However, it is not yet decided whether all lines will start functioning as there are lines connecting to Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad. Unless inter-state transport is cleared by the respective state governments, operations will remain curtailed.

