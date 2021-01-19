Amid reports of side effect, Bharat Biotech, the makers of Covaxin, advised people not to take the coronavirus vaccine if they have allergies, fever or bleeding disorder or are on blood thinners. In a factsheet issued, the company asked people who are immuno-compromised or on medication that affects their immune system should not take Covaxin. Also Read - Coronavirus: Russia’s EpiVacCorona Vaccine Has 100% Efficacy, Claims Report

The company also urged the people of will be getting vaccinated to disclose any allergies or other serious health-related issues to their vaccination officer. Also Read - 'Not the Time': Biden Administration Drops Order as Trump Lifts Travel Ban With Europe, Brazil

Bharat Biotech said people with a history of allergies, have a fever, have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner, are immuno-compromised or on medication that affects the immune system, are pregnant, are breastfeeding or have received another COVID-19 vaccine should not take the Covaxin jab. Also Read - 10,064 Cases, 137 Deaths: India Records Lowest COVID-19 Infections Since June | Key Points

This comes after cases of adverse events reported from the various parts of the countrysince the COVID-19 vaccination drive began.

The company in its factsheet has said that the signs of severe allergic reaction could include difficulty in breathing, swelling of face and throat, fast heartbeat, rashes all over the body, dizziness and weakness.

“Tell the vaccination officer about all your medical conditions, including: Are you on regular medication or any illness? If yes, for how long and for which condition,” said the factsheet.

The Covaxin manufacturer further stated all the vaccine recipients will be followed up for a period of three months after the second dose of vaccination.

“In case of any serious adverse events, vaccine recipients will be provided with a medically recognised standard of care in the government designated and authorised centres/hospital. The compensation for the serious adverse event will also be provided,” read the factsheet.