New Delhi: The Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR), the central nodal body in the coronavirus battle, on Tuesday urged all states to wait for two days before trialing the rapid test kits as the government was investigating into faulty kits.

"We have received complaint from a state yesterday and so far discussed with three states. Too much variations have been reported in results of rapid test kits and RT-PCR kits. We advise states not to use them for the next two days," ICMR's Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said during the government's daily briefing on coronavirus.

Dr Gangakhedkar also said that an advisory will be issued in the regard once the teams carry out field validation of the rapid testing kits.

“These kits will be tested and validated in the field by our teams. We will issue a clear-cut advisory in two day. If problems are detected in batches, we will tell the companies for replacement,” he said.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, a total of 4,49,810 samples for COVID-19 infection have been tested, of which at least 35,852 were in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry stated that a total of 18,601 positive cases have been reported across the country so far, while 3,252 people have been cured till now taking India’s recovery rate to 17.46 per cent. At the same time, the death toll climbed to 603.