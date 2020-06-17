New Delhi: Two days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley which claimed lives of soldiers from both the countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said in a statement that they do not want any more disputes. Also Read - India-China Border Dispute: Nation Will Never Forget, Tweets Rajnath Singh, PM Calls All-Party Meet on June 19

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian suggested that the communication is underway through diplomatic and military channels. However, he trained guns on India implying that China was not to be blamed for it as the incident happened on the Chinese side of the LAC. He said that India "violated the protocols on border-related issues" and the "consensus of our commander level talks".

"We are having communication through diplomatic and military channels. The right and wrong of this is very clear… The incident happened on the Chinese side of LAC and China is not to blame for it," the spokesperson asserted.

Further, China asked India to discipline its troop and resolve the difference through dialogue and talk.

“We ask India to strictly discipline its frontline troops, stop infringing and provocative activity at once, work with China and come back to the right track of resolving the differences through dialogue & talk,” Zhao Lijian said.

“The sovereignty of the Galwan valley area has always belonged to China. The Indian border troops flip-flopped and seriously violated our border protocols on border-related issues and the consensus of our commander level talks,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, sources quoting US Intelligence reports confirmed to news agency PTI that on the Chinese side, 35 died and got injured.

The Indian Army on Tuesday said 20 Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the clash on Monday night, in the biggest ever military confrontation between the two armies in over five decades.

Monday’s clash was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese Army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said the violent face-off between armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.