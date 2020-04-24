New Delhi: On the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the village heads of the country and took stock of the COVID-19 situation in the panchayats. Lauding the villages for implementing social distancing through the mantra of ‘Do Gaj ki doori’. Listening to what the village heads had to say, he also asked each head individually whether they are receiving the benefits of the central schemes, whether village people listen to them etc. Also Read - Coronavirus: After Defeating COVID-19, Boris Johnson Likely to Resume Work From Monday

Here’s all that the PM said: Also Read - 'Our Jaws Dropped': UK Couple On a Sea Vacation Had No Idea About Coronavirus For Almost a Month

1. Coronavirus has changed the way we used to work. Instead of a face-to-face meeting, today we are connecting through video-conferencing. Also Read - Real Kashmir FC Distribute Essential Equipment In Fight Against COVID-19

2. Coronavirus has taught us something and that is the importance of self-reliance. We can’t be dependent on the outside world. Panchayats have to be self-reliant, districts have to self-sufficient.

3. If you are in a protected environment, your strength never gets tested.

4. Coronavirus is a strange disease. True. But it won’t come to you unless you invite it.

5. I am happy that now I get to interact with the village heads and country heads at the same time.