New Delhi: ‘Do whatever you want’, said Rahul Gandhi while reacting to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demand of privilege motion against the former Congress president for calling BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, a ‘terrorist’. “Do it. Do whatever you want to. I have clarified my position”, said Gandhi while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Pragya Thakur, while clarifying her controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, had said that a member of the House referred to me as ‘terrorist’.

“It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court. It is against the law to call me terrorist without proving me guilty. It was an attempt to insult me as a woman, as a saint and as a Member of Parliament,” Thakur, who faces charges in Malegaon blasts case, said.

Defending Thakur, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey stated that calling a woman terrorist worse than the murder of Mahatma Gandhi, He also moved privilege motion against Gandhi for the same.

Another BJP leader Giriraj Singh also lambasted Rahul for his remark against Pragya. “Rahul Gandhi has no right to call the honourable member a terrorist. He should immediately apologise to the nation and the House,” Singh tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, while reacting to Pragya’s alleged praise of Nathuram Godse in the Parliament, Gandhi, in a tweet had said, “Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India’s Parliament.”