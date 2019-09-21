New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance will contest the upcoming state assembly elections together. He also exuded confidence on him winning the polls, and retaining his post as the CM.

“I am saying with no uncertainty that we will contest the Assembly polls along with Shiv Sena. The seat-sharing talks are still on, do not trust the reports,” Fadnavis said while speaking at the India Today Conclave.

While responding to a query on whether he will get another term as the Chief Minister, he responded saying “Do you have any doubt?”

It must be noted that no formal announcement on the seat-sharing has been made so far, even though, both parties said that the deal will be made known over the weekend.

This comes a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the party leaders and finalised their alliance with the BJP, saying that the two parties will contest next month assembly polls together. Uddhav Thackeray said that there there is no rift between the parties.

The alliance is set to be announced publicly on or before BJP chief Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit on September 22.

The coalition is likely to use the same strategy as used during by NDA alliance during Lok Sabha polls and is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw all votes towards the party with the additional support of the perceived clean image of CM Fadnavis.

Maharashtra will go for a single-phase election on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.