Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday mocked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for calling himself a 'sevadar' of the farmers and asked him if he even knew the difference between wheat and paddy.

Ridiculing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's latest move to go to Singhu border to meet protesting farmers, Amarinder Singh said, "For a man who had wasted no time in notifying one of the three central farm laws and publicly declared himself to be helpless in the matter, Kejriwal's claim of being a 'sevadar' of the farmers is simply ludicrous."

The Punjab CM challenged Kejriwal to cite once instance of anything his government had done for the farmers in Delhi.

“You did not even bother to convene a session of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha on the issue,” said Amarinder Singh, in a scathing attack on the Delhi CM, whom he dubbed as nothing more than a master-twister who could stoop to any level to further his political interests.

If Kejriwal thought all the demands of the farmers to be valid, why did he not get the state amendment laws passed in Delhi on the lines of Punjab and some other states, to negate the devastating effects of the Central laws, asked the Punjab Chief Minister.

He also dared Kejriwal to back his claims of supporting the farmers’ demands by opposing the farm laws openly and constitutionally, as the Punjab government was doing, instead of indulging in political drama for public consumption.

“This political spectacle is not going to help the farmers,” said Amarinder Singh.

“The farmers have seen through your sneaky little ways and your theatrics will not help you change their opinion,” Amarinder Singh said, commenting on Kejriwal’s visit to the Singhu border, from where the farmers had earlier sent away several AAP leaders.

A few hours of media limelight is all that the AAP national convenor managed to get from this drama, said Amarinder Singh, adding that in any case, the farmers don’t need the support of AAP workers to make their ‘bandh’ a success.

(With IANS inputs)