New Delhi: From October, a number of driving license-related rules have changed and if you have more than one driving license — issued in two different states — you are likely to be penalised.

According to reports, over 25 per cent of Indians hold more than one driving license, mostly because of migrating to a different state. From this month onwards, the Centre has mandated that driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates issued by all states and union territories will be uniform — in colour, design and security features.

Enabled with microchips having QR codes, these will allow the traffic cops to read the information easily. According to reports, new smart driving licenses will feature the national and state emblems along with the name of issuing authority. All past records will be loaded automatically. All data will be stored for 10 years. It will also state the blood group and a declaration for organ donation. Other details like on the current DLs will stay as it is, including the mention of the category under which the license is valid.

There will be no one-month relaxation period after the date of the expiry of the driving license. A driving license becomes invalid the day it expires.

These new changes will not just be on new and learners’ licenses. All the renewed license will have this new look and so will the vehicle’s registration certificates (RCs). With the new BS-VI norms coming in, the certificate will clearly have to mention its chassis number and emission norm (BS-IV/BS-VI).

A report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways revealed that over 32,000 new driving licenses are issued every day in India and over 43,000 vehicles are registered every day. The implementation of the new process will see the issuance of new driving licenses and anyone going in for renewal or re-registration will automatically get the new DLs and RC for its vehicles.