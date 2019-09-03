New Delhi: Not missing an opportunity to mock the government, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a sharp dig when he held up five fingers in the air while responding to a reporter’s request to comment on his CBI custody.

“Do you know what is 5 per cent?,” is how senior Congress leader P Chidambaram responded to a reporter’s question about the chances of his bail and custody and made a jibe at the Centre over the current gross domestic product (GDP) reading.

As the former minister stepped out of the Court No 502 of Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar hearing his bail plea, a reporter asked the question. Surrounded by the security personnel, Chidambaram stopped and said, “5 per cent. You all know what is 5 per cent”, and walked away.

⁦@PChidambaram_IN⁩ on the state of the economy. pic.twitter.com/NT8LGmhFRY — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) September 3, 2019

A severe slowdown in manufacturing activity in the country pulled India’s Q1 2019-20 growth rate to 5 per cent, the fourth successive quarter of decline in growth rate on the trot. From 8 per cent during Q1FY19 to 5 per cent in this quarter, the GDP has fallen by three per cent in barely a year. On a sequential basis, the growth rate came lower than the 5.8 per cent in Q4 of 2018-19.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Chidambaram to stay in CBI custody till September 5 in the INX Media case– despite the investigating agency telling the apex court that they do not need him for further questioning.

The top court listed the matter for further hearing on Thursday and ordered that the interim order should continue till the next date of hearing.

On the next date, the top court will hear Chidambaram’s plea challenging his CBI custody and a non-bailable warrant issued against him.