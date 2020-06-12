New Delhi: Though the Centre has allowed government and private offices to resume functioning from June 1, those who stay in the containment zones should continue working from home, the health ministry has issued an advisory on Friday. Also Read - Masked Entry Only, Shoes Off the Premises - 5 Precautions For Religious Places Amid COVID-19

Here are the 10 points for office authorities to keep in mind before resuming operations:

1. Officers/staff residing in the containment zones should inform the supervisory officers and work from home.

2. Staff/drivers residing in containment zones should not be allowed to drive vehicles.

3. Drivers of office cabs to maintain social distancing and follow required dos and don’ts

4. Avoid frontline work and take extra precaution for high-risk employees.

5. Suspend issue of visitors/temporary passes and screen the permitted visitors properly.

6. All meetings should be held via video conferencing.

7. Staggered office hours, lunch hours and coffee breaks.

8. Face covers/masks and gloves for staff in valet parking.

9. Limited number of people to be allowed in elevators.

10. Ensure regular supply of hand sanitizers/soap/running water in washrooms.