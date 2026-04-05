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Do you suspect that your PNG bill has discrepancies? If yes, generate your own bill using your mobile: Heres how

Do you suspect that your PNG bill has discrepancies? If yes, generate your own bill using your mobile: Here’s how

Once you have completed the self-billing process, your bill will be generated within 24 to 48 hours.

A PNG connection is smarter than a standard LPG gas connection.

New Delhi: The government has made it mandatory to obtain a PNG connection for residents in areas where a gas pipeline network is available. Consequently, if you are in the process of obtaining a connection, you should be aware of one of the most significant features of a PNG connection: Self-Billing. This feature is designed for those who suspect that their PNG bill is higher than it should be. With the help of the Self-Billing feature, you can take your own PNG meter reading and generate your bill yourself. This eliminates any possibility of errors or discrepancies in the bill.

A PNG connection is smarter than a standard LPG gas connection, and many associated tasks can be managed directly through a dedicated mobile app. Self-Billing is one such feature. Notably, you can complete the self-billing process in just a few simple steps.

An Account on the App is Essential

To utilize the Self-Billing feature, it is mandatory to have an account on the mobile app of the specific company from which you have obtained your PNG connection. Visit the website of your PNG service provider to download their official app, and then register your account using your Customer ID.

How ​​to Perform Self-Billing

After logging into your PNG service provider’s app to initiate the self-billing process:

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Click on the “Self-Billing” tab. You will find this option on the app’s home page.

Next, enter your Customer ID.

Now, enter the current meter reading into the app.

You will then be prompted to upload a photograph of the meter. Ensure that the meter reading is clearly visible in the uploaded image.

Finally, submit your self-reading.

What To Do Next?

Once you have completed the self-billing process, your bill will be generated within 24 to 48 hours. This bill will be calculated based on the specific meter reading you submitted during the self-billing process. You will then be able to pay your bill in accordance with the specified due date.

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