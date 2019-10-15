New Delhi: Speaking on the article written by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband Parakala Prabhakar in which he has blamed the government for the economic slump, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that every person must get an opportunity to express themselves. He further asked the critics if they wanted a country where a husband and wife must agree.

In an interview with India Today, Amit Shah said, “Every person should get an opportunity to express themselves.”

“Do you want a country where a husband and wife must agree? And this coming from those who call themselves liberals,” Amit Shah added.

Prabhakar had in an opinion piece for The Hindu blamed the government for the economic crisis in the country. Notably, he is a well-known economist.

He wrote in his article, “While the government is still in denial mode, data flowing uninterruptedly into the public domain show that sector after sector is staring at a seriously challenging situation.”

“The government, however, is yet to show signs that it has come to grips with what ails the economy. Much less evidence is available to believe that it has a strategic vision to address the challenges,” he added.

He also asserted that the ruling BJP has not been able to propose any economic framework of its own and has limited itself to mainly critiquing the Nehruvian model from the fringes of the political spectrum.

“The party’s economic ideology and its articulation were limited to mainly critiquing the Nehruvian model from the fringes of the political spectrum. The BJP’s flirting with Gandhian socialism did not last for more than a few months after its founding. In economic policy, the party mainly adopted ‘Neti Neti (Not this, Not this’), without articulating what was its own ‘Niti (policy)’, Prabhakar wrote.

When asked Sitharaman about her husband’s views, she listed measures taken by the government. She asserted that in the last five years, all fundamental reforms have been made.