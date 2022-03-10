Doaba – Punjab Election Result 2022: The Doaba region, spanning across four districts of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala, has 23 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Malwa (69 seats) and Majha (25) account for the rest. In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Congress had won 15 seats in Doaba, the SAD, in alliance with the BJP, got five, and the AAP managed just two.Also Read - Attari, Rajasansi, Majitha, Amritsar Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting Begins 8 AM

The ruling Congress faces a daunting task as it looks to retain its electoral tally in the Dalit-dominated Doaba region of Punjab where it confronts the twin challenges of the SAD's well-oiled machinery and the AAP's growing popularity particularly among the youth. Though many in the region express their liking for Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit to hold the post in the state, calling him "apna banda" (our man), not much groundswell for his party was visible.

The BJP, which traditionally enjoys support in a few urban pockets, and the SAD are making all-out efforts to reap dividends in the fertile Doaba region in the February 20 polls. The AAP, which broke the monotonicity of the Punjab politics oscillating between the Congress and the SAD, is being seen as a harbinger of change by the youth in the region. Stay with us for all the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting centres in Doaba region of Punjab.