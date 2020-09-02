New Delhi: Dr Kafeel Khan was freed from a jail in Mathura last night after Allahabad High Court had quashed his detention under the National Security Act (NSA). The court had ordered him to be released immediately, asserting that his speech at the AMU didn’t promote hatred or violence and gave a call for national integrity. Also Read - Bizarre! UP Teenager Claims That He Was Bitten By The Same Snake 8 Times in One Month

Talking to news agency PTI, Khan's lawyer Irfan Ghazi said, "Mathura jail administration informed at around 11.00 pm that Dr Kafeel will be released, and at around midnight, he was released".

After his release, Kafeel Khan said that the Uttar Pradesh government instead of doing 'Raj Dharma' was indulging in 'Baal Hatth' or childlike-stubbornness and could frame him in another case.

On Tuesday evening, his family members said they would file a contempt plea in the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday if he was not released as per its orders. Khan’s brother Adeel claimed that the jail administration told them that they will go by the order of the Mathura district magistrate and until the DM says, Kafeel would not be released.

Adeel claimed that after the High Court gave the order, an e-mail informing about the release of Khan was sent to the jail administration and the DMs of Mathura and Aligarh, but the authorities were making an excuse of not getting the order.

Khan was in jail since January after he delivered the allegedly provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in December last year. He was lodged in Mathura jail.

The Uttar Pradesh government had extended Khan’s detention under the NSA by three months twice — in May and August.

In an order dated August 4, the Home Department had said the NSA was invoked against Khan on February 13, 2020, on the orders of the Aligarh district magistrate.

Notably, Khan was charged under the stringent NSA for his speech against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Under the NSA, people can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that they are threat to the national security or law and order.