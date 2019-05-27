Mumbai: The three doctors accused in the suicide case of a medical student have written to the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, said reports on Monday.

In their letter, Dr Hema Ahuja, Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal have said, “We want college to conduct a fair investigation. But this isn’t the way to do investigation through police force & media pressure without listening to our side…”

Payal Tadvi, a student of BYL Nair Hospital, had committed suicide on May 22 allegedly after being ragged by her seniors.

In their letter, the three accused doctors have said that if allocating work means ragging then all doctors have been subjected to it. They go on to ask if anyone makes friends on the basis of caste. They point out that as doctors, they never look at the caste of their patients.

The trio adds that the family of the deceased has filed a case against them and they also demand a fair investigation. They say that police and media pressure is unfair and the probe should take into consideration what they have to say as well.

The family of the deceased has alleged that Payal killed herself after being harassed by the three accused doctors over her caste. They alleged that the hospital did not act on their complaint.

Her brother Ritesh said Payal was ragged because they hailed from a tribal community in Jalgaon. He said they had written to Nair Hospital authorities on May 10 but the hospital did not take action.

Hospital dean Dr R N Bharmal was quoted as saying that there was no complaint.

Ritesh called his sister’s suicide a murder. “We are demanding justice. We had made several attempts to meet the dean but we could not. I am physically challenged, my mother is a cancer patient and she was our only support and hope in life.”

Dean Bharmal said a show-cause notice had been issued to the officials who failed to spot the alleged crime. “We have so many redressal forums including an anti-ragging unit, while I am always approachable. I am sad that none of the systems was approached, nor did the heads concerned personally inform me.”

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad has called for a protest at the hospital. “We want strict action against the accused and Rs 50 lakh for the family. We also want the hospital to take care of her cancer-stricken mother,” said Lucky Bhau Jadhav, head of the Parishad’s state unit.

Police said while a case had been registered against the doctors, they had gone into hiding.