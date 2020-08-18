New Delhi: The Maharashtra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray condemning Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s statement on doctors. Also Read - Home Minister Amit Shah Admitted to AIIMS Days After Recovering From COVID-19

Speaking to a Marathi news channel on Sunday, Raut had blamed WHO for the outbreak of COVID-19 and said that compounders know more than doctors.

"We're against that senior politician like Sanjay Raut ji would say that "compounders know more than doctors". We condemn it and ask for his resignation. Doctors are demoralized and look up to you to take necessary action", Indian Medical Association, Thane said in a letter to Thackeray.