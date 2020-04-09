New Delhi: In the wake of several incidents of assault on doctors in the country, The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to emphasise the need for an ‘Central Protection Act for doctors’ and demanded that assaults on doctors be treated as non-bailable offence. Also Read - Two Doctors of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Assaulted While Buying Grocery, Case Filed

The letter states, ”The medical fraternity stands together in the national response against Covid-19. Doctors and healthcare professionals all over the country are putting in their best efforts in this fight. However, some unfortunate incidents of violence against Frontline warriors are being regularly reported from various parts of the country even in these testing times”. Also Read - Doctors in Pakistan Beaten, Arrested for Demanding Protective Gear to Fight Coronavirus

Citing a few incidents of assault, the letter demands Central Protection Act for doctors and concludes as, ”FORDA condemns such inhumane acts of violence and demands that all such acts should be marked as Non-bailable Offence Central Protection Act For Doctors as demanded earlier, is the need of hour for protection of the whole medical fraternity. We shall be highly obliged if you kindly take note of the incidents and take necessary action in this regard.”

Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'multiple incidents of assault on doctors and the need of Central Protection Act for doctors'. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Fc8vAP7G1V — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Just yesterday, two female doctors, working at Safdarjung Hospital in South Delhi were allegedly assaulted on Wednesday evening when they stepped out to buy some groceries. As per reports, the man had raised objection to the presence of doctors in the area in the fear that they may be spreading the virus. The same assault has also been mentioned in the letter.

In yet another incident, as the letter cites, 2 resident doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, were abused and thrashed by cops. The doctors told the cops that they had completed their shifts and were heading home, even showing the policemen their identity cards, but to no avail.

Similar shameful cases of violence and mistreatment of doctors have been reported from all over India. Many members of medical fraternity have alleged that they have faced harassment and abuse at the hands of landlords and neighbours amid fears that they could transmit Covid-19.

Prior to this letter, AIIMS Resident Doctor Association too had written Amit Shah demanding safety for doctors and hospital staff post the attacks on doctors in Hyderabad. They also put forward a set of demands for the protection of the doctors.