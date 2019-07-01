New Delhi: Resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital went on a strike on Monday, alleging that attendants of a patient assaulted a colleague of theirs. Doctors say that only emergency services will be operational.

Speaking about their strike, one of the protesting doctors, Dr Abhishek Bhatia, said, “As long as this happens, we won’t do any work. Only emergency services, and nothing else will be operational. A doctor was thrashed and injured here last night. The patient wasn’t in good condition, everything was explained, even then 10-15 people came and thrashed the doctor.”

Reports say as many as 500 doctors and medical interns are part of the strike. This is the second time that the hospital is seeing protests this year. In May, the resident doctors had protested for nearly a week alleging that they were not paid their salaries for three months.

On Sunday, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of the hospital had issued a press statement after three doctors and two nursing staff, including females, were allegedly assaulted.

The association said that around 70-80 relatives of a patient who died at 1 AM on Sunday assaulted the staff. Junior doctor Rajesh Kumar suffered severe head injuries and had to be admitted at the hospital itself, while an intern was also treated for external injuries and discharged later, it said.

DCP (North) Nupur Prasad confirmed the incident and told a leading daily, “An FIR has been registered on the complaint of the security-in-charge at Hindu Rao Hospital, on behalf of the two doctors who sustained injuries. We are investigating it.”

RDA General Secretary Dr Sanjeev Choudhary said to the daily, “This is not the first time this has happened. We have demanded better security at the hospital previously as well, but since the corporation has no money to even pay our salaries, one can imagine if they can at all afford us any protection from such incidents.”