New Delhi: Invoking treaties of Geneva Conventions that establish international legal standards for humanitarian treatment in war, the National Medical Forum (NMF) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to consider those medical students who have been evacuated from Ukraine as war victims. “By Geneva convention, these migrations were forced and as a result of the unfortunate war between the two countries leading to a loss of fruitful employment and living opportunities for these displaced students and thus these displaced and migrated students should be considered as War Victims”, NMF said in a letter to the Prime Minister.Also Read - US In Touch With Indian Leaders Over Russian Oil Deal: White House

Later, Dr Prem Aggarwal, President National Medical Forum told talking to news agency IANS that just bringing the students from war-torn region will not help them. Also Read - Ukraine Ballet Star Artyom Datsishin Killed Due To Russian Shelling

“They are the war victims. We have to make one-time special clause for them to complete their studies” Dr Aggarwal said, adding that the forum will also file a petition in the Supreme Court to declare them as the war victims. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On March 19, 2022, Here

Due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, massive destruction and loss of lives have taken place in all the cities of Ukraine leading to exodus of Indian medical students from that country. These students were not involved in the war but were residing in the war zone and thus were at an extreme degree of risk of hostilities, reads the letter.

However, now they lost the opportunity to complete their education and fruitful employment, said the forum requesting the government to declare these forcefully migrated students as war victims so that the community can help them accordingly.