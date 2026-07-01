National Doctors’ Day 2026: Medical professionals who served in Prime Minister Modi’s Union Cabinet since 2024, check prominent names here

The National Doctors' Day is celebrated across India on July 1. This day is celebrated to honor the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

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PM Modi (File image)

New Delhi: The National Doctors’ Day is celebrated across India on July 1 to honor the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr Roy was honored with the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna on 4th February 1961. The celebration of the Doctors’ Day is an attempt to emphasize on the value of doctors in our lives and to offer them our respects by commemorating one of their greatest representatives.

India has shown remarkable improvements in the medical field and July 1 pays a perfect tribute to all the doctors who have made relentless efforts towards achieving this goal irrespective of the odds. Here, in this article, we have listed the names of the medical doctors who have served in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet or Council of Ministers since 2014. The prominent names include:

Harsh Vardhan: An ENT surgeon by profession, he served as Union Health Minister (2014 and again from 2019 to 2021) and later held portfolios including Science & Technology and Earth Sciences.

Mahesh Sharma: A practicing physician and hospital entrepreneur, he served as minister of state for culture, tourism, and civil aviation after joining the government in 2014.

Subhas Sarkar: A medical doctor from West Bengal who served as Minister of State for Education in the Modi 2.0 government.

Bharati Pravin Pawar: A doctor by training who served as Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare from 2021 to 2024.

Munjapara Mahendrabhai: A medical practitioner who served as Minister of State for Women and Child Development and AYUSH between 2021 and 2024.

It is important to note that while not a medical doctor, Jagat Prakash Nadda has served as Union Health Minister during both Modi’s first and third terms.

All You Need To Know About National Doctors’ Day