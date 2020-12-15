If you have just recovered from coronavirus and are experiencing a little soreness in eyes or nose obstruction, then do not ignore it. Doctors at the prestigious Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi have identified new cases of fungal infection triggered by Covid-19 which causes loss of eyesight, removal of the nose, jaw-bone or even death if left untreated. The cause of this fungal infection is being associated with a rare killer fungus called Mucor which exists in the environment. The fungus leads to a disease called Mucormycosis or Black Fungus, previously called as zygomycosis. Also Read - How Technology Will Lead the Way in India’s Fight Against Lung Cancer During COVID-19

What Causes Black Fungus (Mucormycosis)

Black Fungus is a kind of a fungal infection caused by molds called mucormycetes which exists in the environment. People who have recovered from coronavirus disease or people taking medicines for any specific illness are at high risk of this killer fungus. "The frequency with which we are witnessing the occurrence of Covid triggered mucormycosis with high morbidity and mortality is alarming. Early clinical suspicion on symptoms such as nose obstruction, swelling in the eye or cheeks, and black dry crusts in the nose should immediately prompt a biopsy and start of the antifungal therapy as early as possible," Indian Express quoted Dr Manish Munjal, the Senior ENT surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Nose obstruction to Swelling in Eyes: Common Symptoms of Black Fungus

One-sided facial swelling

Headache

Nasal or sinus congestion

Black lesions on nasal bridge or upper inside of the mouth that quickly become more severe

Fever

Loss of eyesight

How people get Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) disease

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States, Mucormycosis is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment.

People get mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment.

It most commonly affects the sinuses or the lungs after inhaling fungal spores from the air, or the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, burn, or another type of skin injury. However, it can occur in nearly any part of the body.

Who all are more at risk of the Black Fungus?

People with diabetes or kidney problems

Rhinocerebral (sinus and brain) mucormycosis is an infection in the sinuses that can spread to the brain. This form of mucormycosis is most common in people with uncontrolled diabetes and in people who have had a kidney transplant, says CDC.

eople suffering from previous diseases like Cancer or other gastro related illness are also at risk.

What’s the treatment of Black Fungus

ENT surgeons take samples from nose to establish if it is Black Fungus. Early detection would mean medication for fungal infection and clinical intervention to the affected area. Normally and MRI scan determines the extent of damage the fungal infection may have caused.

In one of the patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the fungus had attacked and destroyed the sinuses, eye, upper jaw bone and muscles and made a passage into the brain, according to Dr Munjal. The disease needs to be treated with prescription anti-fungal medicines.

One should never try any medication without proper advice from a doctor.