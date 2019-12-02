New Delhi: Condemning the heinous act of rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana last week, a group of doctors on Monday held a protest march in Patna. The protesters also demanded capital punishment for the rapists of the crime.

Patna: Doctors hold a protest against the rape & murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana, demanding capital punishment for the rapists. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/R8If9qDfVl — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

In Chandigarh, a similar protest was on Monday also carried out by workers of the Chandigarh Pradesh Mahila Congress in protest against the act. They also in a similar manner demanded capital punishment for the rapists.

Chandigarh Pradesh Mahila Congress holds protest against rape & murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana, demanding capital punishment for the rapists. pic.twitter.com/j3zrvkaJKl — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

The development comes hours after MPs in Rajya Sabha cutting across party lines, raised their concern over the rape and murder of the doctor in Telangana.

Demanding stringent punishment for the accused, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan suggested that the accused should be handed over to the public and must be ‘lynched’.

“People now want the government to give a definite answer. Is justice given? No justice yet in Nirbhaya case. These type of people (the accused in rape ) need to be brought out in public and lynched”, the actress-turned-politician stated.

Raising concern in a similar manner, Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu termed the incident a ‘disgrace to the society’. “What happened in Hyderabad is a disgrace to our society and value system. What is required is not a new bill. What is required is political will, administrative skill, change of mindset and then go for kill of the social evil”, stated Naidu.

Meanwhile, Shadnagar police in Telangana have filed a petition in a court asking for 10-day police custody of the four accused in connection with the rape and murder of woman veterinarian.

On Sunday, local residents of Moosarambagh area of Telangana also held a candlelight march in protest against the brutal incident. They also raised slogans and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

The protesters sought a rape-free country and said that they don’t need to talk about how it happened or what should have been done, but they need to talk about what can be done now.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday directed for the setting up of a fast track court to deal with the case. He also promised that stringent punishment for the perpetrators of the ghastly crime will be given.