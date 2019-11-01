Chennai: After a week’s agitation, government doctors in Tamil Nadu, affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association, (FOGDA) called off their strike following the state government’s ultimatum.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu government had issued an ultimatum to protesting doctors, threatening to replace them if they did not report to duty. Health Minister Vijayabaskar said that a count will be taken of missing doctors and the vacancies will be filled through fresh recruitment or transfers.

Meanwhile, the organizer said that the strike has been called off as a response to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s appeal,

“The Health Minister has been urging us to withdraw the strike. We were also informed through our directors that the State Cabinet will be discussing our demands. So, we have decided to temporarily withdraw our strike, and wait for the Cabinet’s decision,” A. Ramalingam, convenor of FOGDA said.

“Both Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar have assured that our demands will be considered and we have withdrawn our strike,” an FOGDA representative said.

The strike had adversely affected thousands of patients who are admitted to the Tamil Nadu government hospitals.However, doctors attended emergency units, intensive care units, coronary care, deliveries, pediatric and neonatal intensive care units, and fever wards.

Over 16,000 government doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association had launched an indefinite stir across the State demanding a 4-point charter of demands, including time-bound promotions.