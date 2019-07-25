Kolkata: Doctors at a medical college in Birbhum district have operated on a 22-year-old woman and removed jewellery weighing 1.68 kg, 60 coins and a wristwatch from her stomach.

The operation was held at Rampurhat Government Medical College and lasted a little over an hour. Hospital Deputy Superintendent Sharmila Moulik said that Runi Khatun was mentally unstable and she had been referred to a psychiatrist.

Moulik said the patient’s condition was stable post-surgery and she would receive psychiatric treatment.

Khatun’s family, residents of Margram in Rampurhat sub-division of Birbhum district, took her to the hospital about a week ago after she had complained stomach pain and nausea. They also said she had been puking after each meal.

After radiological tests, doctors found metal objects in her stomach. The Surgery department head told the daily that carried the news that they found various types of imitation jewellery, including chains and rings, weighing 1.68 kg. There were 60 coins and even a wristwatch inside the stomach.

Khatun later confessed to the doctors that she had swallowed all those items. Her family said that she used to sit in her brother’s costume jewellery shop and maybe did so whenever she was alone.

The woman’s mother said she had begun noticing that ornaments were disappearing from their home but whenever the family asked Khatun about it, she would break down. “My daughter is mentally unsound. For the past few days, she was throwing up after every meal,” the mother said.

A doctor who was part of the surgery team said that Khatun swallowed jewellery whenever she felt hungry.