Lucknow: Doctors and police personnel were on Wednesday attacked by some miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, when they had gone to fetch the family of a COVID-19 positive patient to a quarantine hospital. Three people, including a doctor, were injured during the attack. Also Read - Lockdown Will Be Lifted on April 15 But Crowding Won't be Allowed, Says Yogi Adityanath

“Today a very unfortunate incident took place in Moradabad. A team of doctors had gone to take family of COVID-19 positive patient (who died recently), to take them to a quarantine facility. 3 people injured including a doctor & pharmacist,” Dr SP Garh,Chief Medical Officer told news agency ANI. Also Read - Coronavirus: Day After CM Yogi's Visit, Noida Firm Sealed For Owner Not Disclosing Travel History

The visuals of the incident put up by the news agency showed some people lodged on their terrace throwing stones at police jeeps. A road was also seen littered with stones. Also Read - Coronavirus: Yogi Urges Kejriwal to Help UP Residents in Capital, Assures Aid to Those From Delhi in His State

#WATCH Moradabad: Some people pelted stones at medical team&police personnel who had gone to take the family of a #COVID19 positive patient (who died recently), to take them to a quarantine facility. 3 people were injured including a doctor & pharmacist. pic.twitter.com/q4FTzV8Vqc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2020

Prior to this, health workers in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore were attacked and stones were pelted on them as they were on their duty to screen people for coronavirus. The video of the incident had sparked outrage across the nation, with people calling for the protection of doctors who are at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19.

The Indore Police had later arrested 13 people and four of them had been booked under the stringent National Security Act for for pelting stones at the medical team.