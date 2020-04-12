Chandigarh: Doctors at Chandigarh’s PGIMER hospital have re-attached the hand of a cop who was attacked by a group of ‘Nihangs’ on Sunday morning after they were stopped from violating the COVID-19 lockdown in Patiala district. Also Read - Punjab: Five Arrested in Patiala After Cop's Hand Chopped Off in Attack

Sharing the news, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, “I am happy to share that a 7 1/2 hour long surgery has been successfully completed in PGI to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery.” Also Read - Police Team Attacked by 'Nihangs' in Punjab, Cop's Hand Chopped Off; Two Others Injured

The Punjab CM also informed that the culprits have been taken into custody by the police.

“Police Party on Naka duty was attacked today in which one ASI’s hand was cut off & 6 were injured. Police cornered the culprits & have taken them into custody. Have given instructions to Punjab Police to deal with anyone breaking the law in strictest possible manner,” he asserted.

Notably, Harjeet Singh’s hand was cut off with a sword and three other policemen injured when the group travelling in an SUV attacked them outside the wholesale vegetable market in Sanaur town.

The group fled after the attack and holed itself up in the Nihang Dera complex which also houses Gurdwara Khichdi Sahib at Balbera village, about 25 km from Patiala city. The stand-off at the gurdwara lasted hours, till the police entered it and arrested 11 people, including the five involved in the mandi attack.

A Nihang Dera member, Nirbhav Singh, suffered a gunshot wound and was admitted to Patiala hospital, police said.