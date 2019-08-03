New Delhi: The protesting Resident Doctor’s Association & Students’ Union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday said that they will not alter their decision against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill and will continue their strike for the third day.

However, the emergency services at most hospitals, including AIIMS, RML Hospital and Delhi government-run facilities have been resumed after the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan appealed the medicos to resume their work.

“I have explained to them that this historic bill is in the interest of doctors and patients…I told them that there is no reason to strike. Doctors should not defy their duties towards patients,” Vardhan told reporters after meeting the resident doctors.

However, as none of their demands was met, the Students’ Union said, “We remain steadfast in our decision to continue ongoing indefinite strike against certain provisions of NMC Bill. However, emergency services to resume at AIIMS with immediate effect.”

Resident Doctor’s Association & Students’ Union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi:We remain steadfast in our decision to continue ongoing indefinite strike against certain provisions of NMC Bill. However, emergency services to resume at AIIMS with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/aWEnbaeJUv — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

The NMC Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Thursday for replacing the corrupt Medical Council of India (MCI) body with a new one which was described by the government as one of the biggest reforms for medical education in the country. The medical fraternity, on the other hand, has described the Bill as “anti-poor, anti-student and undemocratic”, expressing several reservations and objections on the Bill.

“The provisions of the said bill are nothing short of draconian and promote gross incompetence and mockery of professionals currently working day and night and sacrificing their youth for this broken system,” the AIIMS RDA, the FORDA and the URDA had earlier said in a joint statement.