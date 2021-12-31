New Delhi: Hours after resident doctors called off their 14-day long nationwide agitation over the delay in NEET-PG counselling, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said the government has assured that the delayed counselling process will start before January 6.Also Read - Resident Doctors Call Off Strike Against Delay in NEET Counselling, to Resume Work From Today

“Health Minister has assured us that the NEET-PG counseling will start before January 6, 2022. There will be no FIRs on the doctors,” IMA president Sahajanand Prasad Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Why Are Doctors Protesting For Last 11 Days And What Are Their Demands | Explained

“There is no need to panic for the new variant of COVID but all precautions should be taken,” the IMA chief said. Also Read - Resident Doctors’ Body FAIMA Announces Complete Withdrawal Of Healthcare Services Across Country From Dec 29

The agitating resident doctors on Friday called off their 14-day long nationwide agitation over the delay in NEET-PG counselling and alleged manhandling of doctors by the police. The strike was called after a meeting between the members of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police.

“Last evening we met the Joint CP of Delhi. The Delhi Police have initiated the process of quashing the FIR,” said Dr Manish Nigam, president of FORDA. Joint CP has sent a video message to rebuild the trust between the doctors and the police, he said.

In a statement, FORDRA said that a series of meetings of FORDA Representatives was held with multiple Delhi Police officials. It was highlighted by the Delhi Police that they have the highest regard for doctors. They are well aware of the hardships of Doctors and as earlier, they are willing to cooperate with the Medical fraternity for any issue at any time.

“A virtual meeting of FORDA with all RDA Representatives was convened late in the evening whereby all the proceedings were conveyed and all concerning points were discussed in detail. It was unanimously decided to call off the agitation on 31st December, 2021, 12.00 p.m., considering various factors including patient care,” said FORDRA.

However, the doctors association has said that a national meeting with all the RDA representatives will be convened by FORDA on January 6. As the health ministry is supposed to submit the Committee Report to the Supreme Court before January 6, 2022 and will publish the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling schedule following the Court hearing, the association said. The resident doctors had called for a total shutdown of medical services in the hospitals after the police action during their march towards the apex court on December 27.