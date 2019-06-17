New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave nod for live coverage of the proposed meeting with agitating junior doctors on Monday. The meeting will be held at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat in Howrah. “The chief minister has agreed to the demand for live coverage of the meeting,” a state government official said. The live coverage feed will be taken from the government and will be telecast on all channels.

Protesting against the brutal attack on two junior doctors by the family members of a dead patient in the NRS Medical College and Hospital on Monday night, doctors across West Bengal have stopped work at the outpatient departments (OPDs) in most government hospitals in the state since Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the protesting doctors have received a letter from the West Bengal government to attend a meeting at 3 PM without any media presence. The formal invitation was sent after the protesting doctors this morning said they did not receive any communication regarding the meeting.

The protesting doctors had on Sunday said they were ready to hold talks with the chief minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors.

“We are keen to end this impasse. We are ready to hold talks with the chief minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors,” a spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors told reporters after a two-and-half-hour-long meeting of their governing body.

The spokesperson had said the venue should be spacious enough to accommodate representatives from all medical colleges and hospitals in the state. The doctors had earlier stated that they want talks with the government at the venue, decided by the governing body of medical practitioners.