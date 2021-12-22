New Delhi: Patients in the national capital are facing a harrowing time as the strike by resident doctors over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counseling and other issues entered the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday. As per the reports, doctors of several government-run hospitals including Safdarganj, LNJP, RML, and Lady Hardinge have boycotted all services, including emergency, as part of a nationwide protest called by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).Also Read - NEET-PG Counselling 2021: Doctors Express Concern Over Postponement, Call For Nationwide Strike From Tomorrow

The protesting doctors have claimed that the government made a “fake promise”. Furthermore, they pointed out the “acute shortage” of resident doctors across the nation as the NEET-PG 2021 batch’s counseling has been delayed by eight months now. Also Read - Doctors at Delhi Hospitals go on Pen-down Strike Over Pending Salaries, Services Hit | Key Points

Earlier on December 9, the resident doctors had asserted that they were suspending the agitation for a week following the health ministry’s assurance to expedite court hearing and subsequently fast-track the counseling process. However, on December 17, the doctors resumed their strike. FORDA wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and informed them about the resumption. Also Read - IMA to Hold Countrywide Protest on THIS Date Against Assault of Doctors

5,000 Resident Doctors Take Part in Strike

Around 5,000 resident doctors from Delhi have so far joined the strike. In RML hospital, nearly 1,000 doctors who are part of RDA have joined the protest. They have boycotted all routine and emergency services, affecting patient care services.

What are doctors demanding?

In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the IMA’s Junior Doctors Network has demanded fast-tracking of the court hearing to expedite NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

FORDA also issued a statement on Monday and said, “Since the voices of thousands of resident doctors are not being heard by the authorities, we have returned the ‘taalis and thaalis’ that were clamored, and ‘phool’ (flowers) which were showered upon us during the previous waves of COVID-19 pandemic”.

“We have also requested the honourable presidents of all political parties of the nation to take note of our grievance, and to highlight the issue in Parliament of India during the ongoing Winter Session.”