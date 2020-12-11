New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called a nationwide protest today against the Centre’s move to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery. Barring emergency services, Covid care activities and ICU, all other medical activities have come to a standstill in various states on Friday. The day long protests that began at 6 a.m. would continue till 6 p.m today. Also Read - Doctors' Strike Today: IMA Calls For Nationwide Shutdown | Here's What We Know

Kerala: the call given by the state unit of the IMA saw even private clinics downing their shutters. The Kerala unit has also asked its members not to open even one's personal clinics, attached to their residence. Across the state the medical professionals are organising protests keeping in view the Covid protocols.

Delhi: The doctors of several government hospitals across Delhi, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) have extended support to the protest call given by the IMA. They will be wearing black ribbons throughout their working hours.

It was last month, the Centre issued a notification which authorises post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform surgical procedures such as excisions of benign tumours, amputation of gangrene, nasal and cataract surgeries.

The notification listed 39 general surgery procedures and around 19 procedures involving the eye, ear, nose and throat by amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016.