New Delhi: Medical professionals in the country have been protesting ever since the government announced to allow Post Graduate (PG) students of Ayurveda to perform a variety of general surgeries, including orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental nearly three weeks ago.

Now, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide shutdown on 11 December (Friday) against the Centre's decision.

As per IMA's appeal, all non-emergency and non-COVID services will be shut from 6am-6pm on Friday, 11 December. Outpatient Departments (OPDs) will be shut too.

#IMA withdraws all non-Eessential non-COVID Medical Services on December 11, 2020 (Friday)

ICUs, CCUs and emergency wards will remain operational, but elective surgeries will be on hold.

The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) in its notification on November 22 allowed post graduate degree holders of Ayurveda to perform a variety of procedures including general surgery, orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental procedures and surgeries.

Doctors have been staging demonstrations all over India against the Centre’s new notification alleging risks of Mixopathy.

What all will remain shut?

All clinics, non-emergency health centres, OPDs, elective surgeries.

What will remain open?

Emergency medical services, ICUs, CCUs, COVID care facilities, emergency surgeries, labour rooms.

