Agra: Doctors at Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC) in Agra on Monday successfully operated on a newborn who had symptoms of black fungus (Mucormycosis). The 14-day-old girl had a black spot and blister on her left cheek when she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening and after the operation, the fungal infection was removed, Dr Akhilesh Pratap Singh, head of ENT department told PTI.

When she was admitted at SNMC, she had kidney and heart illness, and was underweight, but there were no symptoms of Covid-19, he added. She is now out of danger and has been shifted to neonatal ICU of the paediatric department and is under observation, the doctor said.

According to him, there has been one death due to black fungus while four others died due to suspected infection at SNMC. Currently, 32 patients are being treated for black fungus at the hospital while eight others are under evaluation, he added.