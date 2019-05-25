Shimla: A 35-year-old man had reportedly swallowed 8 spoons, 2 screwdrivers, 2 toothbrushes and 1 kitchen knife which were successfully removed by doctors at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Mandi of Himachal Pradesh. When the patient was admitted to the hospital, there was an object projecting from his stomach.

News agency ANI quoted Dr Nikhil as saying, “After investigation, it was found that some metallic objects were inside his stomach. Our team of surgeon immediately operated him. He is stable now.”

Nikhil further stated that the patient has a psychiatric illness as a normal person can’t eat a spoon or knife. He termed case to be rare one. The condition of the patient after the surgery is reportedly stable.

(With agency inputs)