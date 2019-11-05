New Delhi: Doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, were not ready for Sushma Swaraj’s kidney transplant but the latter insisted on undergoing surgery in India, revealed the late BJP leader’s widower Swaraj Kaushal on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Kaushal, former Mizoram governor and a lawyer by profession, disclosed that Sushma Swaraj herself fixed the date of her surgery at AIIMS and refused to go abroad.”People will lose faith in our Doctors and hospitals”, the former Mizram governor quoted the late minister as saying.

“AIIMS doctors were not ready for her kidney transplant surgery in India. She said it was a matter of national pride and refused to go abroad. She fixed the date of her surgery and asked Dr Mukut Minz, ‘Doc Sab – aap sirf instruments pakadaiye, Krishna meri surgery aap karenge. (just hold the instruments, Lord Krishna will perform my surgery)”, Kaushal wrote.

Recalling further, he said,”Just a day later, she was smiling in an easy chair. She treated her surgery as a minor operation. She gave all credit to the AIIMS doctors who are best in the world, dedicated sisters and the staff.”

He also expressed gratitude towards PM Modi and said that his family do not have words enough to thank the Prime Minister for his help in Sushma Swaraj’s treatment. “As a family, we do not have words enough to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all his help in Sushma Swaraj’s treatment. He was in constant touch with the doctors. He always advised her not to strain as her health was paramount. Bansuri and I are eternally grateful to him”, Kaushal wrote.

The 67-year-old Swaraj, who was well known for responding to people’s call for help on Twitter, breathed her last on August 6 at AIIMS. Her death came days after passing away of ex-Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, a post that the former, too, held.