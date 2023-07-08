Home

These 5 Doctors Left Their Careers to Become IAS Officers: Reasons And Success Stories

The journey of becoming an MBBS degree holder is known to be very tough, requiring immense dedication and discipline.

These Doctors Leave Careers to Become IAS Officers. | Photo; (Representative Image) pixabay

‘Doctor and engineer’s job still tops the list of esteemed professions in india because of decades-old mentality. Every year, numerous people aspire to become doctors. The journey of becoming an MBBS degree holder is known to be very tough, requiring immense dedication and discipline. However, there are some exceptional students who, even after completing their MBBS degrees, choose to break the barriers and make bold decisions to leave their medical careers and join the civil services.

Here Is A Short Introduction To Individuals Who Transformed Their Paths To Become IAS Officers, And Even More.

Roman Saini

An AIIMS, New Delhi graduate who completed his medical degree in 2013. Roman appeared for the UPSC CSE exam and achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 18 at the age of 22. Driven by his inner calling, he later resigned from his reputed job and co-founded the renowned online learning platform Unacademy in 2015.

Dr. Arun Thamburaj

Arun, hailing from Tamil Nadu, left his medical career and started his journey to become an IAS officer. He cracked the UPSC CSE exam in 2010 and achieved AIR 6 in CSE 2012 on his second attempt. Currently, Thamburaj serves as the collector of Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore.

Dr. Sneha Agarwal

After graduating from AIIMS, New Delhi in 2009, Dr. Sneha Agarwal secured an impressive AIR 305 in CSE 2010. Unsatisfied with her performance, she secured AIR 1 in CSE 2011. Currently, she holds the position of Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana in Punjab.

Dr.

Syed, who completed his MBBS degree and then cleared the civil exam, left his IAS career in 2010 to establish Glocal Healthcare Systems. He founded a Kolkata-based organization to make quality healthcare accessible to rural areas through the establishment of cost-effective yet efficient hospitals.

Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan

After completing his MBBS in 2009, Vijayakarthikeyan cracked the UPSC CSE in 2010 and joined the IAS. Currently, he serves as the Secretary of the State Human Rights Commission in Tamil Nadu. He also hails from the same state.

The stories of these inspiring doctors-turned-IAS officers teach the lesson of following one’s inner calling and pursuing a path that aligns with their deep sense of purpose.

