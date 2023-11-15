Major Accident In J&K: 36 Killed, Dozens Injured After Bus Falls In Chenab River In Doda; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

The bus bearing registration number JK02CN-6555 skidded off the road near Trungal - Assar on Batote-Kishtwar National Highway and fell 300 feet downhill.

Jummu: At least 36 people were killed and dozen of other suffered injuries on Wednesday after a passenger bus plunged into the Chenab River gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda. According to local reports, the vehicle was on its way from the Poonch sector to Bandi Chechiyan village in Poonch when the accident took place.

Some travellers are reported to be critical. The injured have been admitted to Assar’s primary health care (PHC) centre.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed that a helicopter was being arranged to transport the injured. “Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar and GMC Doda as per requirement. Helicopter service to be arranged for shifting the more injured ones. All possible help being provided,” tweeted Singh.

Saddened to share the update from DC #Doda Sh Harvinder Singh from the spot of the accident. Unfortunately 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious. The injured are being shifted to GMC Doda and

1/2 https://t.co/bKkYIRT9mX — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 15, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs.… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 15, 2023

