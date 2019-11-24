New Delhi: ‘The Supreme Court does an urgent hearing on Sunday to decide legalities of government formation in Mahrashtra but it doesn’t deem it necessary to do the same for 8 million people under lockdown in J&K’, tweeted Peoples Deomocratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday.

The former Jammu and Kashmir’s jibe at the apex court comes soon after the SC heard the joint petition of Sena-NCP-Congress and directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce relevant documents including two letters- the one which was submitted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Maharashtra Governor and the other of BS Koshayari inviting BJP to form a government.

“Curious case of Supreme Court. Does an urgent hearing on Sunday to decide legalities of government formation in Maharashtra but doesn’t deem it necessary to do the same for 8 million people under lockdown in J&K since 5th August”, Mufti tweeted.

Notably, Mufti was referring to the restrictions imposed in the Valley post the abrogation of Article 370. Though Union Minister Amit Shah claimed that everything was normal in Kashmir, several reports have claimed that the Valley is still struggling for normalcy.

Speaking during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Shah said,”Not a single civilian was killed by a police bullet after August 5. Courts are also functioning fully. They have heard 36,192 cases and delivered orders in as many as 500 cases.”