New Delhi: As the United States, Brazil, Israel are showering praises on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lifting the embargo on the export of the anti-malaria drug, Hydroxychloroquine, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a potshot at the centre for sidestepping the need of the country first and attending to the global need.

Reports of Shortage in India as Govt exports scarce drug to fight #COVID19Pandemic: https://t.co/hInm4JicIy Does anyone remember the man who said “India First”? https://t.co/4FTJBEHRa6 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 10, 2020

Sharing a news report that claimed that the Rajasthan government was forced to return its entire stock of 300 mg tablets to firm it was acquired form, the Congress leader wrote, “Does anyone remember the man who said “India First”?

#Rajasthan govt to return entire stock of #Hydroxychloroquine 300 mg Tab & 25 % of #Hydroxychloroquine 200/400 mg Tab to the firms from where they acquired it.

Govt acquired the entire stock in wake of #COVID19Pandemic but its shortage created inconvenience for arthritis patients https://t.co/EnAuYl0sBM pic.twitter.com/cl6Rf1GFKb — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) April 7, 2020

According to reports, the Centre has acquired the entire stock of Hydroxychloroquine after it decided to lift the embargo on the export of the anti-malarial drug after several countries approached India.