Does India have sufficient petroleum reserves, including petrol, diesel, LPG, and CNG? What will happen if Iran war drags on?

Russia remains India's largest crude oil supplier until February 2026.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important oil transit routes.

New Delhi: The tensions in the Middle East have gripped the world. It has escalated and is now in its second week. This has raised concerns about whether India’s energy supply is sufficient. According to a recent government report, the country has over 250 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products in reserve, enough to meet approximately two months of demand. The combined reserves provide coverage for seven to eight weeks across the country’s energy supply chain. It is estimated to be approximately 4,000 crore liters.

Stock from larger supply chain

These reserves are spread across several storage points, including underground strategic caverns in Mangalore, Padur, and Visakhapatnam. A report cited by ANI states that the bulk of the oil is stored in above-ground storage tanks, pipelines, and offshore vessels as part of a larger distribution network.

The report also refuted claims that the country has only about 25 days of reserves. It stated that the stock from the larger supply chain significantly increases the country’s buffer.

Dependence on Strait of Hormuz?

While the Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil transit routes, the report states that approximately 40% of India’s crude oil imports pass through this narrow waterway. The majority, approximately 60%, reaches India through other routes, including supplies from Russia, West Africa, the United States, and Central Asia.

The days when India’s energy security was dependent on the location of a single maritime chokepoint are gone. Any disruption to a corridor will lead to “managed sourcing adjustments,” not a supply emergency.

Russia is largest supplier

Russia remains India’s largest crude oil supplier until February 2026. The report states that despite geopolitical pressure in recent years, India has continued to purchase while adhering to G7 price cap rules. According to the document, India has never relied on any country’s permission to purchase Russian oil. India was still importing Russian oil in February 2026. Russia remains India’s largest crude oil supplier.

The document also mentions the recent 30-day waiver from the United States, which allows continued purchases of Russian oil. It states that this move removes a barrier that was never in anyone’s interest to maintain.

