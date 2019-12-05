New Delhi: After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made an unexpected revelation in Parliament on Wednesday declaring that she doesn’t eat onions, Congress leader P Chidambaram who is currently out on a bail in a case relating to INX Media, wanted to know if she ate avocados in place of the kitchen staple.

“What does the finance minister mean when she says she does not eat onions? Does she eat avocados?,” P Chidambaram said while addressing a press meeting a day after he was released from prison on bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

WATCH: P Chidambaram addresses the media in Delhi https://t.co/Vj2aR8CmPR — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

Further, training guns on the Centre, Chidambaram said that it has turned out to be an ‘incompetent manager’ of the economy. “Prime Minister has been unusually silent on the economy. He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The net result, as the Economist put it, is that the government has turned out to be an ‘incompetent manager’ of the economy,” he said.

“We will be lucky to end the year if growth touches 5%. Please remember Dr Arvind Subramanian’s caution that 5% under this government, because of suspect methodology, is not really 5% but less by about 1.5%,” he added.

It must be noted that the country’s Gross Domestic Product grew at 4.3 per cent in the quarter between July and September, which is the lowest since January-March in 2013 when the GDP grew at 4.3 per cent. The GDP data was even worse than the estimates of 4.7 per cent that the economists expected.

Notably, the Congress leader was granted bail in the INX Media case by Supreme Court on Wednesday evening. He walked out of the Tihar Jail almost after 106 days.

He was on August 21 arrested from his residence by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with a probe into granting of the Foreign Exchange Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to the INX Media when he was Finance Minister.