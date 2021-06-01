Uttarkashi: Horrific videos on social media have emerged showing stray dogs eating bodies of coronavirus patients at Kedar Ghat on the banks of river Bhagirathi in Uttarkashi in Uttrakhand. Locals of the area said parts of bodies, some of them half burnt, had drifted onto the bank after a rise in the water level of the Bhagirathi due to rainfall over the past few days. Also Read - As Covid Cases Decline, Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines for District-Wise Unlocking

Speaking to news agency ANI, a local resident said he was doing some painting work yesterday and saw these half-burnt bodies and stray dogs gnawing and feeding on them. He also added that the district administration and Municipal Corporation should take cognizance of this and do something immediately. The local also added that it is a matter of concern and called it death of humanity.

Echoing the same sentiment, another local said there is a possibility that the bodies are of COVID-19 infected people who have been cremated and civic body authorities should take immediate action so as to avoid the spread of infection.

In the meantime, Municipality president Ramesh Semwal said that after receiving complaints from locals, they had assigned a person at Kedar Ghat to cremate the half-burnt bodies, washed up on the riverbank. Earlier, there were similar incidents reported from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where a large number of bodies were found floating in the river Ganga.

However, the Central government had last month directed authorities in these states to prevent the disposal of bodies in the river.

In the meantime, the Covid curfew has been extended in Uttarakhand on Monday till June 8. The period of the ongoing curfew in the state was scheduled to come to an end at 6 AM on Tuesday morning. The Covid curfew has been extended for another seven days and it will remain in force till 6 AM on June 8, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said

Part of the guidelines, the state government said the migrants coming back to their villages will have to remain in home quarantine for seven days. Medicine shops, testing labs will remain open for 24 hours during the curfew while banks will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM.