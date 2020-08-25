New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the passing away of the ‘Dom Raja of Kashi’, Jagdish Chaudhary. Notably, Chaudhary breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 55 and had been ailing for some time. Also Read - Postpone All Academic Activities Including Entrance Exams, Aaditya Thackeray Writes to PM Modi

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Jagdish Chaudhary. He settled in the culture of Kashi and was the conductor of the Sanatan tradition there. He worked for social harmony throughout his life. May God give peace to his soul and give the family the strength to bear this loss”, tweeted PM Modi. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: After Urging Centre, Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Modi to Postpone Exams

Notably, Chaudhary was one of the proposers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last Lok Sabha elections.

The Dom Raja of Kashi, as the head of his Chaudhary clan, which considers itself the most exalted among the Dom sub-castes, is considered the chief keeper of the fire burning uninterrupted at Varanasi’s Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats, which are reserved for cremation.

It is believed that if the pyre is lit by the Dom Raja’s clan, the dead achieve salvation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled his death. In a message, the Chief Minister said that his spiritual guru, late Mahant Avaidyanath, had shared a meal at the home of the Dom Raja in order to send a strong message against untouchability.