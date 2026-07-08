Dombivli hospital assault: 3 arrested for attacking female doctor, other staff, police confirm Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre next

Ramesh Mhatre has earlier denied allegations that he assaulted a woman doctor. He said he had only tried to take away her mobile phone because she was talking on it while he was asking about a patient's condition.

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Three people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and hospital staff at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli, police said. However, Ramesh Mhatre, who has also been named in the FIR has not been arrested yet. According to police, the three accused are supporters of Mhatre. They allegedly attacked a doctor and members of the nursing staff after an argument over the treatment of a patient at the civic hospital.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Dr. Vaibhav Salunkhe. Police had earlier booked four men, including Mhatre, and a woman under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010.

Earlier, Ramesh Mhatre denied allegations that he assaulted a woman doctor. He said he had only tried to take away her mobile phone because she was talking on it while he was asking about a patient’s condition.

“The lady doctor is like my daughter. It is not part of Shiv Sena’s values to raise a hand against a woman,” Mhatre said while rejecting the allegations.

Meanwhile, doctors across Kalyan and Dombivli stepped up their protest against the alleged assault.

Following a call by the Indian Medical Association, routine outpatient services and non-emergency treatment remained suspended at several civic hospitals, including Shastri Nagar Hospital, Rukminibai Hospital, Harkishan Das Hospital, Shaktidham Hospital, and Vasant Valley Maternity Hospital, along with several private hospitals. Emergency and critical care services, however, continued without interruption.