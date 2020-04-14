New Delhi: Soon after PM Modi extended the nationwide lockdown by 19 more days, all domestic and international airlines have also been suspended till May 3. “All domestic and international scheduled Airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of May 3,” the Civil Aviation Ministry tweeted. Also Read - Flights Operations to Resume Soon as Centre Mulls Exempting Aviation Sector From Lockdown, Claim Reports

Taking to twitter, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “There were good reasons for the Lockdown to be extended till 3rd May. We can consider lifting restrictions on both domestic & international flights thereafter. I understand the problems being faced by people who need to travel & request them to bear with us.” Also Read - 'Mere Speculation,' Says Civil Aviation Minister on Reports Flight Operations Will Resume Post Lockdown

This comes after the Railways extended the suspension of passenger services till May 3 in the wake of the countrywide restrictions.

Notably, aviation sector was among the worst-affected sectors amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Reports had claimed that government was planning to grant relaxation to the sector, as the after matter was taken up in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers yesterday.

In India, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended ever since the country imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are allowed to operate during this lockdown.