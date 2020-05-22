New Delhi: All airlines, including Air India, started ticket booking for May 25 and onwards as the civil aviation department has given a go-ahead to airlines to resume domestic air activities from May 25. Bookings started from May 22 after the directorate general of civil aviation approved the schedule of the airlines. According to the approved schedule, these are the cities you can now fly to. The flight services are beginning after a gap of two months as all flights were cancelled from March 25 onwards owing to the total lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Air India Opens Booking: Good News, Tweets National Carrier as Domestic Flights Resume Operations From May 25 | Check Schedule
According to reports, the Tamil Nadu government is not keen to allow domestic traffic inside the state and has urged the Centre to not resume operations to the state until May 31 — the official date when lockdown 4.0 is scheduled to end. However, going by the schedule approved by the DGCA, Chennai is there as one of the destinations. It will be decided later whether Chennai will be taken off the list. But bookings have started. Also Read - Domestic Flight Resumption: Don't Start Before May 31, Tamil Nadu Urges Centre
List of cities Also Read - Domestic Flights From May 25: Lowest Fare to Highest, Check DGCA's 7 Bands For Air Tickets
Ahmedabad
Amritsar
Bagdogra
Bangalore
Bhubaneshwar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Delhi
Dibrugarh
Goa
Hyderabad
Jammu
Kochi
Kolkata
Leh
Lucknow
Mumbai
Pune
Raipur
Srinagar
Trivandrum
Udaipur
Varanasi
Agartala
Aizawal
Bhopal
Guwahati
Imphal
Jaipur
Nagpur
Patna
Port Blair
Silchar
Vadodara
Vijayawada
Coimbatore
Dehradun
Gorakhpur
Indore
Kannur
Kolhapur
Kozhikode
Madurai
Mangalore
Rajahmundry
Ranchi
Shirdi
Surat
Tirupati
Trichi
Tuticorin
Vizag
Adampur
Belgaum
Dharamsala
Durgapur
Gwalior
Jabalpur
Jharduguda
Kishangarh
Kandia
Kanpur
Porbandar
On May 20, the civil aviation ministry announced that domestic flight operations would begin from May 25. A day later, the Airport Authorities of India issued a standard operational protocol for the airports across the country to ensure social distancing and contactless screening. The ministry, too, released guidelines for airlines and passengers to be adhered to for the upcoming flights.