New Delhi: All airlines, including Air India, started ticket booking for May 25 and onwards as the civil aviation department has given a go-ahead to airlines to resume domestic air activities from May 25. Bookings started from May 22 after the directorate general of civil aviation approved the schedule of the airlines. According to the approved schedule, these are the cities you can now fly to. The flight services are beginning after a gap of two months as all flights were cancelled from March 25 onwards owing to the total lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Air India Opens Booking: Good News, Tweets National Carrier as Domestic Flights Resume Operations From May 25 | Check Schedule

According to reports, the Tamil Nadu government is not keen to allow domestic traffic inside the state and has urged the Centre to not resume operations to the state until May 31 — the official date when lockdown 4.0 is scheduled to end. However, going by the schedule approved by the DGCA, Chennai is there as one of the destinations. It will be decided later whether Chennai will be taken off the list. But bookings have started. Also Read - Domestic Flight Resumption: Don't Start Before May 31, Tamil Nadu Urges Centre

List of cities Also Read - Domestic Flights From May 25: Lowest Fare to Highest, Check DGCA's 7 Bands For Air Tickets

Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bagdogra

Bangalore

Bhubaneshwar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Delhi

Dibrugarh

Goa

Hyderabad

Jammu

Kochi

Kolkata

Leh

Lucknow

Mumbai

Pune

Raipur

Srinagar

Trivandrum

Udaipur

Varanasi

Agartala

Aizawal

Bhopal

Guwahati

Imphal

Jaipur

Nagpur

Patna

Port Blair

Silchar

Vadodara

Vijayawada

Amritsar

Coimbatore

Dehradun

Gorakhpur

Indore

Kannur

Kolhapur

Imphal

Kozhikode

Madurai

Mangalore

Rajahmundry

Ranchi

Shirdi

Surat

Tirupati

Trichi

Tuticorin

Udaipur

Vadodara

Vizag

Adampur

Belgaum

Dharamsala

Durgapur

Gwalior

Jabalpur

Jharduguda

Kishangarh

Kandia

Kanpur

Porbandar

On May 20, the civil aviation ministry announced that domestic flight operations would begin from May 25. A day later, the Airport Authorities of India issued a standard operational protocol for the airports across the country to ensure social distancing and contactless screening. The ministry, too, released guidelines for airlines and passengers to be adhered to for the upcoming flights.